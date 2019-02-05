App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Devendra Fadnavis confident of BJP's pre-poll alliance with Shiv Sena

Fadnavis said it is "certain" that the BJP will have an alliance with the Shiv Sena for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, which sends 48 members, the second highest, to the Lower House of Parliament.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP's alliance with the Shiv Sena for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is "certain" and all internal differences will be resolved by the two parties.

He said there are differences of opinion in every home, but they are ultimately resolved.

Fadnavis said it is "certain" that the BJP will have an alliance with the Shiv Sena for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, which sends 48 members, the second highest, to the Lower House of Parliament.

The CM was talking to reporters after the concluding programme of an animal fair held here in the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra.

related news

Early last year, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had declared that his party will fight all future elections on its own.

The Sena is a constituent of the BJP-led ruling coalitions in Maharashtra and also at the Centre, but it routinely criticises its alliance partner's leaders and government policies.

Minister of State for Diary Development and Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar was also present.

On differences between Khotkar and Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve, Fadnavis said, "I havecome (to (Jalna) to resolve differences."

It may be noted thatKhotkar andDanve have been attacking each other at public platforms.

Khotkar has declared that he will contest the Lok Sabha election against Danve from Jalna, the seat currently held by the BJP leader.

Danve was not present at the programme.

Speaking to media persons, Khotkar, who also hails from Jalna district, asserted he would not backout from his decision to contest against Danve.

The Sena leader claimed the people of Jalna are with him..
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 08:29 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Politics #Shiv Sena

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.