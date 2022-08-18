Developments in Bihar positive sign for national politics: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that the political shift in Bihar is a "positive sign" and hoped a strong alternative to the BJP is formed in the 2024 Parliamentary polls.

He also claimed that the BJP's allies in Uttar Pradesh are not happy with it and will also break free from the saffron party in the future.

JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar recently dumped the BJP and joined hands with Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other parties to form a new government in Bihar.