English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Developments in Bihar positive sign for national politics: Akhilesh Yadav

    Akhilesh Yadav also claimed that the BJP's allies in Uttar Pradesh are not happy with it and will also break free from the saffron party in the future.

    PTI
    August 18, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that the political shift in Bihar is a "positive sign" and hoped a strong alternative to the BJP is formed in the 2024 Parliamentary polls.

    He also claimed that the BJP's allies in Uttar Pradesh are not happy with it and will also break free from the saffron party in the future.

    JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar recently dumped the BJP and joined hands with Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other parties to form a new government in Bihar.
    PTI
    Tags: #Akhilesh #Bihar #India #Politics #Yadav
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 01:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.