you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Development projects worth Rs 1,373 crore approved for Rajasthan villages

The state-level empowered committee (Task Force) constituted under the Syama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban Mission approved the projects in its fifth meeting on August 26.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A state-level committee has approved projects worth Rs 1,373 crore for the development of 15 clusters of 69 village panchayats in Rajasthan.

Chief Secretary D B Gupta reviewed the progress of the work, a spokesman said.

Chief Secretary D B Gupta reviewed the progress of the work, a spokesman said.

Close

Additional Chief Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Rajeshwar Singh said the Syama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban Mission is being implemented in 15 clusters of 13 districts of the state under which the development work will be done in three phases.

In the first phase, development work will be completed in five clusters, the spokesman said, adding that in the second and third phase, projects will be carried out it in six and four clusters, respectively.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #India #Politics

