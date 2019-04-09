App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 08:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Deve Gowda roots for Chandrababu Naidu as PM; not aspiring for any post, says AP CM

When the country was at such a critical juncture, Naidu has "accepted the challenge" and "why cannot he become the PM of the country," Deve Gowda asked. The JD (S) leader addressed two election rallies at Tiruvuru and Pamarru in Krishna district this evening in support of the Telugu Desam Party for the April 11 general elections in the State.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Chandrababu Naidu
Chandrababu Naidu
Whatsapp

Dropping hints that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu could possibly be the opposition choice for the Prime Minister's post to replace Narendra Modi, JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda said the country was looking towards the TDP president's leadership.

When the country was at such a critical juncture, Naidu has "accepted the challenge" and "why cannot he become the PM of the country," Deve Gowda asked. The JD (S) leader addressed two election rallies at Tiruvuru and Pamarru in Krishna district this evening in support of the Telugu Desam Party for the April 11 general elections in the State.

The former prime minister started his address at the first rally in Tiruvuru referring to TDP chief Naidu as "honourable Prime Minister" and then corrected it to "would-be Prime Minister." Quick in his reaction, Naidu said, "I am not an aspirant for any post."

Another anti-BJP ally, DMK chief M K Stalin had last month stuck to his Rahul Gandhi for PM pitch during an UPA election rally in Chennai, saying the Congress chief would assume the top office within a few weeks.

related news

Stalin, incidentally, had proposed Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate of the opposition alliance at a function in Chennai in December last year where Karunanidhi's statue was unveiled.

However, the proposal had drawn lukewarm response from several other opposition leaders who were not keen on naming prime ministerial candidate before the polls itself. Noting that the country was today facing several challenges as "all democratic institutions have been demolished," Deve Gowda said a debate has been going on in the media on who could challenge Modi.

"Who is going to challenge Modi is an issue. That has been going on in the media. Naidu is the person taking up the challenge saying "I am only the person, I can challenge," Gowda said.

"Naidu has taken the lead to fight Modis undemocratic ways of destroying democratic institutions," he said. At the same time, Deve Gowda observed that there were several leaders who could challenge Modi. Referring to Modi's criticism of opposition alliances, Deve Gowda asserted that coalition governments also could give sufficient progress, so far as development was concerned.

"Every state has provided such strong leadership. In the south there is Chandrababu Naidu, West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, UP Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav..like this all the regional leaders have come together to give an alternative force meant to challenge Narendra Modi. Modi says stability of such groupings is a question mark but credit should go to Chandrababu Naidu for uniting all such leaders to challenge Modi," Deve Gowda said.

Naidu has taken the lead to consolidate all secular regional parties and given a challenge to Modi. "It is not so simple to consolidate all the regional parties which have got their own ideology.... It is nothing new," Deve Gowda remarked, recalling the then NDA government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his own United Front government.

"When Vajpayee was PM, he formed the government with 23 parties. Has he not fought the battle, the Kargil war? Has he not won the war? Now Modi says he is the only one who can challenge if there is any attack by Pakistan or neighbouring countries. That is a type of false impression he is going to give," Deve Gowda said. The JD(S) supremo recalled his regime wherein he headed a 13-party coalition government at the Centre.

"What was the situation in Jammu and Kashmir then? For 10 years, no PM went there. I visited five times and brought peace. We conducted election, invited Farooq Abdullah. Brought him back from London. Election was held, a clear majority was given to National Conference at that time," he said.

Similarly, no Prime Minister visited north-eastern states, Deve Gowda said. "I took seven days to go and study the situation. Naga..people were fighting.

Two Naga leaders were in Geneva. I personally met them and persuaded them for a ceasefire. Asked them to come back to India but they came to Myanmar. We tried to negotiate and bring peace. I can give several such instances," the former PM added.

He also referred to several welfare schemes like Rs 2 a kilo rice and wheat, Rs 3 kerosene that benefited 35 crore people living below the poverty line. He also said the women reservation Bill was moved in Parliament during his tenure.

"But what has happened, nothing has happened," Deve Gowda lamented. Lashing out at Modi, Deve Gowda said there was an undeclared Emergency in the country "though there is no Emergency."

"He is trying to destroy freedom of the Press and also destroy forces opposing him. In every state the regional leadership, he wants to demolish.I have been watching Modis performance in Parliament for the last five years.

He declared there would be no corruption in the country... clean elections, so many programmes... Make in India, Start-up India, Digital India..end result is, farmers are committing suicide, there is no employment, youths are suffering. He has managed the entire media in the country. All his lapses are covered up by the media," Deve Gowda said.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 08:22 am

tags #Chandrababu Naidu #Deve Gowda #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Sara Ali Khan sashays her way into New York City like the boss she is

Jennifer Lopez glitters in her latest single Medicine, also kickstarts ...

Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart: When the Twilight actor expressed her ...

Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: Times when Mrs Bachchan outshined Amitab ...

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit enchants in the teaser of Tabaah Ho Gaye song

Exclusive Dabangg 3: Salman Khan fumes at paparazzi after leaked video ...

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs will have a professionally difficult year ...

Janhvi Kapoor: Haven't earned so much money to wear new clothes everyd ...

Exclusive IPL 2019: Aussie fast bowler Brett Lee spotted playing gul ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey May Take on This Actor in New ...

US Judge Blocks Trump Policy of Returning Asylum Seekers to Mexico

Google Further Confirms Unannounced Pixel 3 Lite With Reference on Sit ...

Shweta Hosts Dinner Party to Ring in Mom Jaya Bachchan's 71st Birthday

From Mayawati's 'Sinking Ship' to Fight Against Corruption, PM Modi Se ...

Inflation Seen Inching Up in March, But Still Below RBI Target: Report

Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Facebook Removes Nearly 1 Million A ...

IPL 2019 | Excess Dew Made Batting Easier in Second Innings: Sandeep

'Bhrasht' Nath's Claims Don't Matter: As Oppn Cries Foul Over I-T Raid ...

Supreme Court directs EC to increase random checking of VVPAT slips

Congress should give 'nyay' to victims of anti-Sikh riots and Bhopal g ...

Citizenship Bill resurfaces in BJP's election manifesto; politicians a ...

BJP-Congress manifesto face-off: Here's a word count analysis of the t ...

How many people have benefited from PM Kisan Yojana so far

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex edges higher, Nifty above 11,600; IT sto ...

Asian Paints shares slip on CLSA downgrade, fire at Vishakhapatnam fac ...

Election results and stock market: Let’s stop predicting and start p ...

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

BJP manifesto: Narendra Modi defies politics of baiting poor with dole ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 7: Hindu groups rally behi ...

Brexit: With deadline looming, Theresa May to meet Angela Merkel, Emma ...

BJP manifesto: For farmers' income to double by 2022, food prices need ...

Premier League: Eden Hazard’s stunning individual performance sinks ...

Jackie Shroff on his latest film RAW, playing roles no actor of his ti ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to wat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.