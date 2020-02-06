App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Detained J&K leaders Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti slapped with Public Safety Act: Reports

Both Abdullah and Mufti have been in detention since the government abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution granting special status to J&K in August last year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have now been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), which enables authorities to detain any individual for two years without trial, according to various reports.

Both Abdullah and Mufti have been in detention since the government abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution granting special status to J&K in August last year.

While Abdullah belongs to the National Conference (NC), Mufti is the chief of the People's Democratic Party (PDP). Abdullah's father, Farooq, was also detained under PSA in September last year.

related news

Earlier on February 5, the government had released two J&K leaders, Sajjad Lone of the People's Conference (PC) and Waheed Para of the PDP but put them under house arrest.

After their release, 13 political leaders now remain detained at the MLA hostel, which has been temporarily converted into a subsidiary jail.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 09:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.