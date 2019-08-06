App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Detained at home; 'dictatorial' authority invoked in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

In an emotional outburst, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said he "broke the door" to come out and speak to the media.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said he has been put under house arrest, asserting that a "dictatorial" authority has been invoked and not a "democratic" one in Jammu and Kahmir.

Emphasising that the guarantee of the Article370 was in India's Constitution, he said,"dictatorial authority has been invoked and not a democratic authority that we thought they will invoke.

I don't know how many have been arrested. Nobody is allowed to come in or go out, we are under house arrest," he said.

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 04:05 pm

tags #India #Politics

