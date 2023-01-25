 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Despite Chinese aggression, India's trade with Beijing rose by 50%: Arvind Kejriwal

Moneycontrol News
Jan 25, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

Despite Chinese aggression, India's trade with Beijing has increased and that is not right, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in an apparent swipe at the BJP-led Centre.

"We are purchasing items like slippers, figurines and mattresses from China. Why can not we manufacture these in India?" he posed while addressing a Republic Day celebration event at Chhatrasal Stadium here.

Stressing that all these items can be manufactured in the country, Kejriwal said it will create jobs for youths and give a strong message to China.

He claimed that according to reports China has "occupied" some of India's territory which is a cause of worry for every citizen.