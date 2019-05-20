App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 20, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Despite Balakot, why do exit polls predict a win for Congress in Punjab?

Observers state that this might be because local issues, including farmers' distress, lack of basic facilities, drug menace and support for local Congress leaders matter more in the state

Atharva Pandit @AtharvaPandit3
Whatsapp

Most exit polls released on May 19 have predicted a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). They have also predicted substantial losses for the Congress, including in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan— states where the party is in power.

The only silver lining for the Grand Old Party seems to be Punjab, where the polls have predicted a win for the Congress in at least nine of the state's 13 Lok Sabha seats.

The News18-IPSOS survey, for instance, predicted that the Congress would win 10 seats, while the NDA would be reduced to two seats in the state. Similarly, the India Today-Axis My India survey gave Congress eight-nine seats in Punjab, with the NDA expected to win three-five seats.

What is significant is that the voting in favour of Congress in Punjab comes despite the Balakot air strikes. The air strikes, which were conducted in February, had put Punjab on high alert, considering that it is a border state.

related news

Moreover, during his rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the air strikes were conducted to strengthen the national security of the nation, a sentiment that had resonated with many voters on the ground. Voters in Punjab, however, are unimpressed, if the exit polls and reports are any indication.

Observers state that this might be because local issues, including farmers' distress, lack of basic facilities, drug menace and support for local Congress leaders matter more, especially in border regions. Prince, a resident of Pathankot, had told Moneycontrol that he does not believe in the BJP's national security rhetoric.

"If they were so serious about national security, attacks like Pulwama and Pathankot would not have happened in the first place," he had said. Speaking to Indian Express, Bir Devinder Singh, a veteran politician who recently joined Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali), said issues such as economy of the state and the "anger of unemployed youth" matter more in Punjab.

"Panthic issues and region-specific issues will also be raised along with the economic issues in these elections and no one will buy any nationalist argument," he told the newspaper.

Similarly, although in a different context, a BJP leader had explained why national issues such as Balakot or the return of fugitives might not impact the local voter.

"Say you talk about satellites being launched in space, which is a good thing, but if you are not getting medical facilities, would you bother about the satellite or the medicine?" the leader had said, adding that PM Modi focused on policies which have a "direct impact" on people.

Even after the air strikes, when there were fears of a war breaking out between India and Pakistan, reports suggested that the residents of border villages in Punjab were more concerned about unseasonal rain.

"We are more concerned about this unseasonal rain and the damage it could cause to our crops than the possibility of war," Tara Chand, a resident of Bamiyal village on the India-Pakistan border, had told Indian Express. The same report had indicated that the region along the border in Punjab was unfazed by the strikes or its aftermath.

Another surprising factor is that the exit polls are predicting a Congress sweep in Punjab despite the 1984 anti-Sikh riots issue being raked up during poll campaigning.

In fact, when asked to comment about the riots, senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda had said "hua toh hua" (What happened, happened), causing massive uproar. Congress President Rahul Gandhi had asked Pitroda to apologise, and had called his comment "completely out of line". PM Modi had stated that the comment was in line with Congress' attitude on every issue.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 20, 2019 07:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Kartik Aaryan wants Jacqueline Fernandez to date THIS kind of a man

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones ...

Traffic Jam-like Situation at Mt Everest as Over 200 Trekkers Attempt ...

Chandrayaan-2 Launch to Take Place Between July 9-16: ISRO

Man Thrashed With Broken Furniture by Criminal's Supporters Inside Guj ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid, Tahir, Chahal and Other Spinners Who Can ...

Rupee Edges 6 Paise Higher Against USD Ahead of Election Outcome

Home Ministry Asks States & UTs to Remain Alert Ahead of Vote Counting ...

IIMC Admit Card 2019 For Entrance Examination Released at iimc.nic.in. ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP, SP Vying for Nishad

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.