Despite Balakot, why do exit polls predict a win for Congress in Punjab?

Most exit polls released on May 19 have predicted a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). They have also predicted substantial losses for the Congress, including in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan— states where the party is in power.

The only silver lining for the Grand Old Party seems to be Punjab, where the polls have predicted a win for the Congress in at least nine of the state's 13 Lok Sabha seats.

The News18-IPSOS survey, for instance, predicted that the Congress would win 10 seats, while the NDA would be reduced to two seats in the state. Similarly, the India Today-Axis My India survey gave Congress eight-nine seats in Punjab, with the NDA expected to win three-five seats.

What is significant is that the voting in favour of Congress in Punjab comes despite the Balakot air strikes. The air strikes, which were conducted in February, had put Punjab on high alert, considering that it is a border state.

Moreover, during his rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the air strikes were conducted to strengthen the national security of the nation, a sentiment that had resonated with many voters on the ground. Voters in Punjab, however, are unimpressed, if the exit polls and reports are any indication.

Observers state that this might be because local issues, including farmers' distress, lack of basic facilities, drug menace and support for local Congress leaders matter more, especially in border regions. Prince, a resident of Pathankot, had told Moneycontrol that he does not believe in the BJP's national security rhetoric.

"If they were so serious about national security, attacks like Pulwama and Pathankot would not have happened in the first place," he had said. Speaking to Indian Express, Bir Devinder Singh, a veteran politician who recently joined Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali), said issues such as economy of the state and the "anger of unemployed youth" matter more in Punjab.

"Panthic issues and region-specific issues will also be raised along with the economic issues in these elections and no one will buy any nationalist argument," he told the newspaper.

Similarly, although in a different context, a BJP leader had explained why national issues such as Balakot or the return of fugitives might not impact the local voter.

"Say you talk about satellites being launched in space, which is a good thing, but if you are not getting medical facilities, would you bother about the satellite or the medicine?" the leader had said, adding that PM Modi focused on policies which have a "direct impact" on people.

Even after the air strikes, when there were fears of a war breaking out between India and Pakistan, reports suggested that the residents of border villages in Punjab were more concerned about unseasonal rain.

"We are more concerned about this unseasonal rain and the damage it could cause to our crops than the possibility of war," Tara Chand, a resident of Bamiyal village on the India-Pakistan border, had told Indian Express. The same report had indicated that the region along the border in Punjab was unfazed by the strikes or its aftermath.

Another surprising factor is that the exit polls are predicting a Congress sweep in Punjab despite the 1984 anti-Sikh riots issue being raked up during poll campaigning.

In fact, when asked to comment about the riots, senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda had said "hua toh hua" (What happened, happened), causing massive uproar. Congress President Rahul Gandhi had asked Pitroda to apologise, and had called his comment "completely out of line". PM Modi had stated that the comment was in line with Congress' attitude on every issue.