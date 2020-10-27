Despite a close fight, Nitish might yet swing it, says Bihar’s premier think-tank

The single biggest issue in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections is unemployment and in the absence of any private sector in the state and very poor implementation of government programmes, it will determine the trajectory of the poll results, predicts the Director of the state’s most influential think-tank.

"While the problem of migrant workers returning to Bihar is no doubt an important election issue, (an estimated 22 lakh migrant Bihari labour returned after the lockdown) unemployment remains a vast burden on the state. In the absence of any industry or private sector and given the state’s poor governance model, providing jobs is the most significant factor that will determine the outcome of the elections,” according to Shaibal Gupta, director of the Patna-based Asian Development Research Institute, better known by its acronym, ADRI.

It is probably why the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has promised 10 lakh jobs and unemployment allowance to the jobless in its poll manifesto released last week by party leader and CM candidate of the UPA Grand Alliance, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. The manifesto is full of promises and freebies to woo the young voters. Tejashwi also promised an allowance of Rs 1,500 per month to the jobless, adding that no fees will be charged to applicants of government jobs. Hours later, the BJP swore to provide 19 lakh jobs in Bihar and a two-fold rise in the state’s GDP over the next five years. Of course, none of the parties concerned elaborated – for understandable reasons - on the origin or nature of jobs promised, given the deep economic abyss that Bihar finds itself in.

As an astute socio-political observer of Bihar, how does Shaibal Gupta see the poll outcome panning out? ``When the poll bugle was sounded, it looked like a one-way NDA victory. But things have changed with the Grand Alliance of RJD, Congress and other parties getting their act together,” Gupta, who is ADRI’S Founder Member-Secretary, told this writer. The Institute, dedicated to social science research, was established in 1991.

In his view, while the poll results are going to be very tight and likely to go down to the wires, in the end, Nitish Kumar may just manage to pull it off and form a government, albeit with reduced numbers.

According to Shaibal Gupta, while the impact of the lockdown will be felt in the assembly poll results, the state government has managed to improve the health care system after a very slow start. With an estimated population of 10 crore, Bihar had only 44 testing facilities in the government sector and 20 in the private. Not surprisingly, with a testing rate of only 4 per 1,000, Bihar until August, was right at the bottom of the ladder.

"Notwithstanding this, I think he (Nitish) may return for another term as Bihar Chief Minister,” is his verdict. Shaibal Gupta, a post-graduate from the Patna University, has a doctorate in economics. While conducting extensive surveys in rural Bihar over the past many years, he has studied development through the prism of political economy.

A purveyor of Bihar’s intricate caste tapestry, the driving force behind ADRI believes that in this Bihar election, certain caste alliances have consolidated while some others have disintegrated. Coming high on the list of consolidated caste combinations is the RJD’s Muslim-Yadav (MY) combine, which stands at a formidable 33 percent of the state’s total electorate: as per Election Commission data, in the state, 16 percent of voters are Yadav and 17 percent are Muslim. These two communities dominate in 110 of the 243 assembly seats. While the RJD-Congress combine appears to be sitting pretty with this combination, it is not as if Nitish Kumar can afford to ignore this potentially winning combination. His Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has given 19 seats to Yadav candidates and 11 to Muslims in these elections.

Shaibal Gupta believes that at the same time, there are certain other caste alliances that have come unstuck – Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the Dalit end of the NDA, is in the no-man’s land. A once-winning combination, it has decided to oppose former ally JD-U tooth and nail, leaving this formidable caste alliance on a sticky wicket. "While it is a fact that Ram Vilas Paswan did not represent all Dalits in the state, he certainly represented an important section,” points out Gupta. He believes that the LJP will turn out to be a 'vote katva’ (the spoiler vote) in these elections to ensure the defeat of the JD-U candidates.

And for good reason. Of the 138 seats that LJP is contesting, it is pitted against the JD-U in 122. Of the remaining seats, Paswan’s party is fighting against Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha in 10 seats and against the BJP in five. These are the bare statistics of an important caste coalition falling by the wayside. Its real impact will be felt on November 10, the day the poll results are announced.

Does he believe that the BJP would like to impose its own man in the eventuality of Nitish getting lower numbers, as some have suggested? In Gupta’s estimation, that will not happen. "The BJP will like to have Nitish at the helm, albeit a much-mellowed Nitish. They are not likely to propose their own man as Chief Minister, even if the BJP has more seats than the JD-U,” he states.

The current NDA government, formed in July 2017, consists of 73 JD-U, 53 BJP, 2 LJP and 4 Independent MLAs. Thus far, JD-U has been the senior partner in this coalition as the BJP is not as powerful in Bihar as it is in neighbouring UP, where the caste combinations are similar.

Nonetheless, Shaibal Gupta believes that Nitish Kumar has changed the rules of the game. In tenures between November 2005 and November 2010 and then again between November 2010 and May 2014, which totalled to 8 years and 177 days, and now between November 2015 to current, another five-year term, certain benchmarks have been created. "The important benchmark of this government is that they have made efforts to build the state. Bihar is the only state in the country where there is a paradigm shift in the political power centre. There is a maximum democratisation due to various movements. The movements led by the Socialists, Communists and Naxalites have helped. Also, there was a social justice movement. When in 1990, Lalu Prasad came to power, the components of democratisation got much more solidified. In places like Bihar, the upper castes will never come back to power. Only backward class leaders would lead the state,” forecasts Gupta. He is right. The last upper-caste Chief Minister of Bihar, Jagannath Mishra, presided over the state in 1990, exactly three decades ago.