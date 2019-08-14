'Deshbhakti' curriculum to start in Delhi govt school from next year: Arvind Kejriwal

Assembly election in Delhi is due early next year.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 14 announced that a new curriculum will be started from next year in government schools to inculcate a feeling of nationalism among students.
"We will bring 'Deshbhakti curriculum' next year. It will inculcate a feeling of nationalism among students," he said at the launch of the 'Constitution at 70' campaign.Assembly election in Delhi is due early next year.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 03:50 pm