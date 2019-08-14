App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Deshbhakti' curriculum to start in Delhi govt school from next year: Arvind Kejriwal

Assembly election in Delhi is due early next year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 14 announced that a new curriculum will be started from next year in government schools to inculcate a feeling of nationalism among students.

"We will bring 'Deshbhakti curriculum' next year. It will inculcate a feeling of nationalism among students," he said at the launch of the 'Constitution at 70' campaign.

