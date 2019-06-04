Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits several schools to take stock of ongoing construction activities

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on June 4 visited several Delhi government schools and took stock of the ongoing construction activities in them.

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, had visited seven such government schools (six under construction and one constructed) on June 3 in Rohini to take stock of construction activities.

On June 4, he again visited several schools.

"Visited #DelhiGovtSchools in Prashant Vihar, Jauntipur, Ghevra & Nithari villages today morning. The construction work of classrooms is in full swing. Many of the schools have classrooms construccted in '60s!" he posted on Twitter.

With a few months to go for the Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet ministers have started surprise checks at various places.

From June 4 onwards, they will also seek feedback from people.