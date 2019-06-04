App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits several schools to take stock of ongoing construction activities

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, had visited seven such government school on June 3 in Rohini to take stock of construction activities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on June 4 visited several Delhi government schools and took stock of the ongoing construction activities in them.

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, had visited seven such government schools (six under construction and one constructed) on June 3 in Rohini to take stock of construction activities.

On June 4, he again visited several schools.

"Visited #DelhiGovtSchools in Prashant Vihar, Jauntipur, Ghevra & Nithari villages today morning. The construction work of classrooms is in full swing. Many of the schools have classrooms construccted in '60s!" he posted on Twitter.

With a few months to go for the Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet ministers have started surprise checks at various places.

From June 4 onwards, they will also seek feedback from people.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #India #Politics

