Deoli Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Deoli Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Deoli is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in South district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Deoli Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 67.59% and in 2013, 64.22% of Deoli's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Prakash of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 63937 votes which was 46.77% of the total votes polled. Prakash polled a total of 136703 (70.61%) votes.

AAP's Prakash won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 17108 (14.46%) votes. Prakash polled 118320 which was 43.65% of the total votes polled.