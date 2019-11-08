App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 09:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Demonetisation proved to be disaster that all but destroyed economy: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes would cease to be a legal tender.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on November 8 hit out at the Modi government for claiming that demonetisation was a "slayer of all evils", saying it proved to be a "disaster" that has all but destroyed the economy. Her attack on the government came on the third anniversary of demonetisation.

"3 years since Demonetisation and every claim made by the government and those hailing it as a slayer of all evils has been turned on its head. It proved to be a disaster that has all but destroyed our economy," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

"Anyone want to claim responsibility?" the Congress general secretary said, using the hashtag 'DeMonetisation Disaster'.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 09:20 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Politics

