App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 01:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Demolition of temple reflects casteist mentality: Mayawati

The BSP president also asked both the governments to find a middle path and get the temple reconstructed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BSP president Mayawati on August 14 alleged that the demolition of the Ravidas temple in Delhi's Tughlaqabad area was a result of a collusion between the Centre and Delhi government and reflected a "casteist mentality".

She also demanded that the temple be reconstructed.

In a tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "the BSP strongly protests the demolition of Saint Ravidas temple in Delhi's Tughlaqabad area which is a result of collusion between Centre and Delhi government. This shows the casteist and inferior mentality towards our saints even today."

Close

The BSP president also asked both the governments to find a middle path and get the temple reconstructed.

related news

"This is the demand of the BSP that both the governments find a middle path and get the temple reconstructed at their own cost," she said.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday warned against politicising the demolition of the temple in Tughlaqabad forest area here on its order and threatened to initiate contempt proceedings against those provoking dharnas and demonstrations.

Amid a row over demolition of the temple in a forest area in Tughlaqabad, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on August 13 said the Centre is determined to find a solution and possibly identify an alternative site to "relocate" it.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 01:09 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.