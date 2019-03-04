Democracy ensures king's foolish son doesn't become ruler: Amit Shah

Accusing opposition parties of promoting dynastic politics, BJP president Amit Shah said that a democratic system was adopted in the country so that a "foolish son" of a monarch did not come to power.

Opposition parties have made a mockery of democracy by creating a new dynastic system where every leader's son succeeds him, he said.

Shah was speaking at an event organised by the Jain International Trade Organisation to raise funds for the Pulwama terrorist attack victims.

"What was wrong with the king and his kingdom? It had only one problem. Even if the king's son was a fool, he would succeed the king," Shah said, without naming any politician or party

"But should someone become prime minister just because he is my son, irrespective of whether he has any capability?" Shah asked.

Saying that the momentum of development under the Narendra Modi government needs to continue, he sought another fifteen years to turn India into a superpower.

"For the first time in 70 years, politics of caste, dynasty and appeasement has been expelled from elections... If the country gets a proper government for fifteen years, I guarantee you that we will see India become a superpower," he said.

"If you give blessings, we will see Narendra Modi Part 2," Shah added.

"The BJP was all set to fight the election under the leadership of a "hard-working, genuine, far-sighted, patriotic, sensitive, decisive prime minister", he said.

Achievements of the last five years have made the world look at India "with respect", the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief said.

He also slammed the opposition for "asking for proof" of the air strike on a terrorist camp in Pakistan, saying those seeking evidence were "helping Pakistan, emboldening it".

During the event, Rs 3 crore were raised for the 40 CRPF jawans killed in a terror attack in south Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14.