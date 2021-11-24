“Demanded BSF jurisdiction extension be withdrawn,” Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after meeting PM Modi

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 24 in Delhi. (Image source: PMO)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 24 and demanded that that the decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction in the state be withdrawn.

Banerjee, who is in the national capital until November 25, also discussed other issues including recent violence in Tripura.

“I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today over a number of state-related issues. We also spoke on the BSF's jurisdiction extension issue and demanded that this decision be withdrawn,” she told news agency ANI after meeting the Prime Minister.

The union government recently amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure, and arrest within a larger 50-km stretch, instead of 15 km, from the international borders in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam. Banerjee has been opposing the move.

“I also spoke to PM Modi on Tripura violence,” she said. TMC MPs have been staging protests against “attack on party workers” in Tripura as it heads towards the local body polls.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee met BJP MP Subramanian Swamy. Her meeting with Swamy attains significance in the backdrop of Trinamool’s continuing bid to induct politicians from different parties to emerge as a major force in national politics.

