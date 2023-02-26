 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Demand of JPC probe into Adani issue figures in Congress' economic resolution

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 07:38 AM IST

The resolution alleged that the nation has suffered greatly in the nine years of the Modi government owing to its "incompetent" management of the economy.

The Congress is against "government-facilitated" private monopolies and not any person rising from a humble background to become the world's second richest, the party said on Saturday as it reiterated its demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

The Congress in its economic resolution, which was adopted on the second day of its three-day 85th plenary session here, said it was against such monopolies as they were against public interest. More particularly, the party is against individuals accused of corruption and having objectionable relations with tax havens monopolising the country's national resources, it said.

Addressing the session here before submitting the resolution for its passage, senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram said going forward the party's economic policies will create work and wealth but will ensure that it is equitably distributed so that the bottom 50 per cent of the population get most of the benefits for the next 10-20 years.

Chidambaram said the message that the party must convey to India is that it was the Congress in 1991 that ushered in an open, competitive and liberal economy.