Demand for JPC probe into Adani issue will continue, says Congress

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said his party will continue with its demand for having a debate on the Indo-China border issue, a joint parliamentary committee probe on the Hindenburg-Adani revelations, and the alleged misuse of investigative agencies by the Centre.

The Congress party said on March 13 that it will continue with its demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the Hindenburg Research report’s allegations against the Adani Group.

“We want a JPC probe on the PM-linked Adani Maha Mega scam. We want a debate on the border situation with China. We want a debate on the misuse of the investigative agencies against opposition parties and leaders,” said All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in Parliament.

"The Congress party will continue to corner the Central government on such issues, he added.

He blamed the chairman of Rajya Sabha for allowing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members to speak on Rahul Gandhi’s statement that “Indian democracy is under threat”. The Gandhi scion had allegedly made this remark during his lecture at Cambridge University in London.