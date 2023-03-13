English
    Demand for JPC probe into Adani issue will continue, says Congress

    AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said his party will continue with its demand for having a debate on the Indo-China border issue, a joint parliamentary committee probe on the Hindenburg-Adani revelations, and the alleged misuse of investigative agencies by the Centre.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 13, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST
    Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused BJP of indulging in politics of vengeance.

    The Congress party said on March 13 that it will continue with its demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the Hindenburg Research report’s allegations against the Adani Group.

    “We want a JPC probe on the PM-linked Adani Maha Mega scam. We want a debate on the border situation with China. We want a debate on the misuse of the investigative agencies against opposition parties and leaders,” said All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in Parliament.

    "The Congress party will continue to corner the Central government on such issues, he added.

    He blamed the chairman of Rajya Sabha for allowing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members to speak on Rahul Gandhi’s statement that “Indian democracy is under threat”. The Gandhi scion had allegedly made this remark during his lecture at Cambridge University in London.

    His comments came as both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day amid ruckus over Rahul Gandhi’s controversial remarks in London.

    “As per rules, in Rajya Sabha, you cannot raise a matter that is related to a Lok Sabha MP, but Union Minister Piyush Goyal was allowed to speak. When the Leader of Opposition raised an objection, he was not allowed to speak,” the AICC General Secretary said.

    He accused the BJP MPs of creating a ruckus in both Houses of Parliament to ensure that the leaders of the opposition parties don’t raise the demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe.

    BJP hits back

    The BJP leaders have sought an apology from him for insulting the nation on foreign soil.

    Goyal retorted to Congress allegations saying India guarantees freedom of speech and everyone is allowed to make their point. "Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the people of this country," he reiterated.

    “Rahul Gandhi comes from a family that imposed emergency in India and suppressed the voices of the people. He has no right to speak about India and has hurt the sentiments of the people,” Goyal added.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 13, 2023 04:52 pm