Delimitation Commission submits final report: What next for Jammu and Kashmir?

Delimitation Commission on J&K (PC-ANI)

The Delimitation Commission has recommended the creation of six additional assembly constituencies in the Jammu region and one more in the Kashmir valley in its final report released on Thursday, May 6.

The completion of the process of redrawing the electoral map of Jammu and Kashmir paves the way for assembly elections in the Union Territory (UT), an erstwhile state that has been without an elected government since June 2018.

“Out of the 90 Assembly Constituencies in the region, 43 will be part of Jammu region and 47 for Kashmir region keeping in view the provisions of Section 9(1)(a) of the Delimitation Act, 2002 and Section 60(2)(b) of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019,” the panel said.

What changes in Jammu and Kashmir?

The Commission’s report takes the total number of seats in the UT to 90 from 83. This will increase the number of seats in the Jammu division from 37 to 43 and in the Kashmir valley from 46 to 47.

The panel has recommended reorganisation of the Lok Sabha constituencies in such a way that all five parliamentary seats in the UT have an equal distribution of assembly segments.

To achieve this, the panel has redrawn the boundaries of the Anantnag and Jammu Lok Sabha seats. Jammu division’s Poonch and Rajouri districts that were earlier part of the Jammu parliamentary seat have now been included in the Anantnag seat in Kashmir division.

“By this reorganisation, each Parliamentary constituency will have equal number of 18 Assembly Constituencies each,” the panel said.

The panel has also reserved nine assembly seats – six in Jammu and three in Kashmir – for Scheduled Tribes. Seven assembly seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes.

“It is worthwhile to mention that the Constitution of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state did not provide for reservation of seats for the Scheduled Tribes in the Legislative Assembly,” said the panel.

The panel has also recommended the provision of at least two seats for members (with one woman) from among Kashmiri migrants in the assembly.

It has also recommended that the Central government consider giving displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir some representation in the assembly.

The changes mean that 43.8 percent of the UT’s population in Jammu will now vote in 47.8 percent of the seats, while the 56.2 percent voters living in Kashmir will vote in the remaining 52.2 percent of the seats.

Until now, Kashmir’s 56 percent had 55.4 percent of the seats and Jammu’s 43.8 percent had 44.5 percent of the seats.

What next?

The delimitation of constituencies in J&K has been one of the many points on the agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, for a long time.

The idea was to create more seats in the Jammu division so as to bring the region at par with the Muslim-dominated Kashmir region.

Many reports have suggested that the BJP and the RSS want to ensure Jammu received legislative representation equal to Kashmir so that the valley no longer dominates or controls the political scenario in the UT.

The Delimitation Commission is a high-power body whose orders have the force of law and cannot be called into question before any court, according to the Election Commission of India rules.

These orders come into force on a date to be specified by the President of India and thus become the basis for all future elections until the next delimitation exercise. The orders are laid before Parliament and the legislative assembly, but no modifications are permissible, the rules say.

The first consequence of the completion of the delimitation exercise would be restoration of the political process and eventual assembly polls.

J&K has been under Central rule since June 19, 2018, following the collapse of a coalition government headed by the People’s Democratic Party’s Mehbooba Mufti after the pullout of its partner BJP.

Many leaders, including home minister Amit Shah, have said that elections would be held in the UT after the completion of the delimitation process.

J&K delimitation after August 5, 2019

In the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats was governed by the Indian Constitution, but the delimitation of its Assembly seats was governed separately by the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution and Jammu and Kashmir Representation of the People Act, 1957.

After the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the state lost its special status and was divided into two UTs – J&K and Ladakh. The delimitation exercise was necessitated after Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, increasing the number of seats.

Before that, the erstwhile state had 111 assembly seats — 46 in Kashmir, 37 in Jammu, four in Ladakh, and 24 seats reserved for PoK. Since Ladakh was carved out as a separate UT, J&K was left with 107 seats, including the 24 for PoK.

With seven additional seats, the Reorganisation Act increased the seats to 114, making the effective strength of the assembly 90, excluding the 24 seats reserved for PoK.

The Commission

The delimitation commission, headed by Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai and comprising two other members, Sushil Chandra, Chief Election Commissioner; and KK Sharma, State Election Commissioner, J&K; was set up in February-March 2020 to redraw Assembly and parliamentary constituencies of J&K.

Five members of Parliament from J&K were its associate members. The panel had been expected to submit its report in March 2021, but was given many extensions. The first draft recommendations were released on January and the second draft report in February before the delimitation order was passed on May 5.

Opposition by regional parties

The panel’s decisions have been criticised by regional political parties of Jammu and Kashmir on grounds that it violated the population criterion. The recommendations are based on Census 2011.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the commission had become an “extension” of the BJP.

“What delimitation? One that has become an extension of the BJP? That overlooked the basis of population and acted as per their wish. We outrightly reject it. We don’t trust it. Its recommendations are a link to the abrogation of Article 370 – how to disempower the people of J&K,” Mufti told reporters on May 5





