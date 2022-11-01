Delhi’s free yoga classes become casualty of another LG-AAP government face-off 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena are at loggerheads again. This time, the clash is over Dilli Ki Yogshala, a programme that the AAP government started last year to provide yoga instructions to Delhi’s citizens for free.

The fresh controversy erupted on October 31 after Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the 590 yoga classes in parks run by the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University will be closed from November 1.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Sisodia said, “The board of the university wants that the Yogshala should continue for the common people of Delhi, the government has also given the budget, still the order has been issued to close the Yogshala of Delhi by intimidating officers.”

“My proposal to continue Dilli Ki Yogshala was sent to the LG after getting the nod from Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on which he has not taken any decision so far. In the meantime, a decision to stop the free yoga classes has been taken,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

However, the LG’s office said they have not received any file for continuation of the yoga programme after October 31.

“Office of the LG has not received any file from Manish Sisodia for continuation of the yoga programme following which it has been discontinued,” an official in the LG’s office said.

New low

The AAP government claims it sought approval for the yoga classes after the board of directors of the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, which runs the programme, approved continuation of the scheme.

Sisodia met Saxena on October 28, seeking continuation of the Dilli ki Yogshala programme. After the meeting, Sisodia alleged that Delhi government officials were being pressured to stop the yoga classes.

Even Kejriwal blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for taking a new low in politics in attempting to stop the yoga classes. During his visit to the Ghazipur landfill site on October 27, Kejriwal said, “Under Dilli Ki Yogshala programme, more than 17,000 people were benefiting from free yoga classes. Of these, about 11,000 people are those who had post-Covid complications and were recovering from the problems.”

The political face-off between the AAP government and the LG erupted in July after Saxena recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the Delhi government’s excise policy 2021-22 for alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses.

The CBI raided Sisodia’s house in August in connection with his dealings in the now-scrapped excise policy. In the backdrop of the raids, the Delhi deputy chief minister said he was being targeted by the BJP because of his excellent work in education sector.

In September, AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that Saxena misappropriated crores of rupees making payments to “ghost artisans” when he was the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.