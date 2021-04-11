Delhi's daily COVID-19 cases cross 10,000 mark for the first time ; situation worrying , says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Delhi has reported over 10,000 cases in 24-hours for the first time since the onset of the pandemic last year, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on April 11, a day after his government announced a set of new restrictions amid an alarming rise in infections.

“In March we used to have less than 200 cases per day. But in the last 24 hours, Delhi has recorded 10,732 COVID-19 cases. This fourth wave is dangerous than the last wave in November,” Kejriwal said in a virtual press conference urging people to stay home and follow COVID-19 protocols when out.

The last biggest daily spike was 8,593 cases on November 11, 2020.

The national capital reported 7,897 new coronavirus cases and 39 deaths on April 10, taking its overall tally to over 7.1 lakh. On April 9, the city had reported over 8,500 new infections.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government was prepared to handle the spike and asked people to not rush towards private hospitals.

"If there are beds in government hospitals, then please go there. You will get good treatment," he said.

The Delhi government on April 9 announced a new set of restrictions amid rising in coronavirus cases, banning most public gatherings and setting limits for attendance at restaurants, theatres, on public transport, and functions like weddings and funerals.

Kejriwal said he was personally not in favour of lockdown, but “if we run out of beds and medical infrastructure burdened, will be forced to put a lockdown.”

He said his government was ready for door-to-door vaccination if the centre allowed.

“Our data shows that 65% of the COVID-19 patients now emerging in the city are aged below 45 years of age. Why do we have to continue age restrictions for vaccination?” he asked.