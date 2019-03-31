App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhiites would vote on basis of development issues, says AAP candidate Raghav Chadha

Chadha is one of the seven Lok Sabha candidates fielded by the AAP for the polls. He is being fielded by the party from South Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The upcoming Lok Sabha polls are "waveless" and the people of Delhi would vote on the basis of local factors affecting their lives, AAP Lok Sabha candidate Raghav Chadha said.

Chadha is one of the seven Lok Sabha candidates fielded by the AAP for the polls. He is being fielded by the party from South Delhi.

In an interview to PTI, the 30-year-old chartered accountant said politics of caste and religion have taken a "back seat" in the upcoming polls and the people of Delhi would vote on the basis of development issues.

"I feel caste would not play a role in the upcoming elections. The more any political party tries to divide them (people of Delhi) the more they will lose. Dominating factor would be the promises made by BJP and Congress," he said.

related news

"It is a waveless election where people would vote on the basis of local factors affecting their lives," he said.

On the ongoing uncertainty over alliance with Congress in Delhi, Chadha said it looks the Congress is not "serious" about defeating the BJP.

"AAP lost Punjab because BJP transferred votes to the Congress. They ensured BJP votes got transferred to Congress with clinical precision...now Congress is returning the favour by not coming (onboard) with us," the AAP spokesperson said.

"The BJP wants to punish the people of Delhi because they voted for us in 2015 and that is why they are creating hurdles in our development activities," he said.

"A full statehood for Delhi would solve the problem," the 30-year-old said.

On AAP being seen as a new party or "inexperienced" by people, Chadha said the AAP feels this so-called inexperience is "not a pain but a boon".

"We are elated that we do not have experience that these traditional politicians and these mainstream political parties have that is the experience of indulging in corrupt practices, in criminal activities, in disturbing communal harmony and that is why this inexperience that we have is not a pain but a boon," he said.

On the issue of full statehood for Delhi, Chadha said the biggest advantage would be that law enforcement agencies would be in the ambit of the elected government and with that the AAP can ensure safety and security to women

"People expect us to provide safety and security and then they realise that police is not with us so once we get statehood then law and order would come fairly and squarely under us and it would be under us and we will ensure we have impeccable law and order in the city and above all safety and security would be provided to all," he said.

The ruling AAP in the city is fighting Lok Sabha election on the agenda of granting full statehood to Delhi.

Raising the slogan of 'Poorna Rajya Banao Jhadu ka Button Dabao', the party is busy convincing people to vote for AAP to get full statehood for Delhi.

Election to seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will be held on May 12. .
First Published on Mar 31, 2019 01:29 pm

tags #AAP #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Acting is Far Less Demanding Than Direction, Says Nandita Das

Court Martial of Major Gogoi Completed; May Face Reduction of Seniorit ...

PM Modi a Publicity Minister, Floundering Because of His Arrogance, Sa ...

IPL 2019: DC vs KKR, Super Over Decides The Nailbitter Between DC And ...

'It's Me, Not My Ghost': Sushma Swaraj Wins Over Twitterati Again With ...

This Video of Sachin Tendulkar's Meteoric Rise in ODI Proves Why He's ...

Almost in East, Bumpy Ride in North: Why BJP Needs Friends in the Sout ...

Rahul's Fight in Wayanad Against Left, Not BJP, Says Kerala CM Vijayan

Karunaratne Arrested For Drunken Driving, Released on Bail

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Russia's rush of affection for Pakistan could rejig South Asia equatio ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

The Matrix turns 20: A look back at the everlasting legacy of The Wach ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from Amethi and Kerala's Wayan ...

India Open 2019 final LIVE Score and updates: Kidambi Srikanth battles ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

Risks of pakoda economics: Modi govt buries its head in sand, but unem ...

Facebook CEO asks regulators to play a 'more active role' in governing ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCBvsSRH: Virat Kohli all set to take on ...

Chhapaak: Laxmi Agarwal is excited about her biopic, reveals she is ve ...

Exclusive: Shefali Shah talks Netflix original Delhi Crime and the muc ...

Aankhen 2: Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez come onboard alongsi ...

Alia Bhatt doesn’t care about Ranbir Kapoor’s troubled past, belie ...

Priyanka Chopra couldn’t be more excited as she attends her first ev ...

GQ Style Awards 2019: Taapsee Pannu, Nora Fatehi scorch the red carpet

GQ Style Awards 2019: Bollywood’s leading ladies ditch the gown, loo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.