English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Delhi Waqf Board irregularities case: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan granted bail

    According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people by violating all norms and government guidelines.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 28, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST
    Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

    Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

    Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, in a case connected with alleged irregularities in appointment, misappropriation of funds and misuse of official position as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

    The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested Khan after conducting raids at his premises on September 16.

    According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people by violating all norms and government guidelines.

    The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment, it said.

    Further, it was alleged that Khan, as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, rented out several properties of the Waqf Board illegally amid allegations of corruption and favouritism, it added.

    Close
    The FIR also alleged that Khan misappropriated funds of the Waqf Board comprising grants-in-aid from the Delhi Government.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AAP MLA #AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan #Bail #Delhi court #Delhi Waqf Board #irregularities
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 03:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.