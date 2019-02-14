Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 01:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi vs Centre: SC verdict against constitution, democracy; will seek legal remedies, says Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference after the apex court order, he alleged that the BJP-led central government is creating hurdles in the functioning of the AAP dispensation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Claiming the Supreme Court's split verdict on the contentious issue of control of services in the National Capital Territory is against "Constitution and democracy", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the AAP government will seek legal remedies.

"The judgment is against constitution and democracy. We will seek legal remedies," Kejriwal said, adding it was "injustice to the people" of Delhi.

A two-judge bench of the apex court comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, however, agreed on their views on disputes pertaining to the anti-corruption branch, setting up of commission of inquiry, control over electricity boards, land revenue matters and appointment of pubic prosecutors.

The apex court also upheld the Centre's notification that its employees cannot be probed in corruption cases by ACB of Delhi government. After the split verdict, it referred the matter to a larger bench.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 01:35 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Centre #Delhi Govt #India #Kejriwal vs LG #Politics #Supreme Court

