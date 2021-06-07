Delhi Vs Centre again: All you need to know about the fresh row over doorstep delivery of ration scheme

File image: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal shares a light moment with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi on August 9, 2018 (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government and the BJP-ruled Centre have yet again got into a war of words after the Chief Minister’s office claimed that Centre has again “blocked” his government’s ambitious ‘Doorstep Delivery of Ration’ scheme days ahead of its launch with Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal rejecting it.

The L-G’s office, however, said that the scheme was not rejected, but the L-G had only advised for the “constitutional scheme of things to be followed in letter and spirit”.

On June 6, Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the rollout of the scheme, citing how crowded shops could potentially turn into Covid-19 “superspreader” zones and that the scheme will have no name.

“If pizza, burgers, smartphones, and garments can be delivered to doorsteps of people, then why not ration?” Kejriwal said in a virtual presser.

This is the second time in a year that the delivery of ration scheme has been stalled due to differences between the Delhi and Central governments. Last time, the scheme could not be launched in March 2020 over objections from the Centre.

Here is an explainer of the fresh bone of contention.

What is the Doorstep Delivery of Ration scheme?

The scheme aims at delivering PDS food grains at the doorsteps of beneficiaries. As of now, the ration cardholders have to visit their nearest fair price shops to collect food grains. The scheme, one of the poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2020 assembly polls, was notified as “Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana” in February 2020. The beneficiaries who sign up for proposed the scheme will be notified in advance through SMS about the delivery, similar to LPG distribution. The grains will be handed over to them after biometric verification through the e-POS system. One can choose to collect their monthly quote in one go or in installments. Beneficiaries will be charged for the conversion of wheat into atta and cleaning of the rice, as per the scheme

What is the LG's fresh objection?

The office of the L-G has said that the scheme has not been rejected, as claimed by the Arvind Kejriwal government. It said that it has only been “returned for reconsideration”. This, it said, has been done to ensure “the constitutional scheme of things is followed in letter and spirit with the sole aim of ensuring smooth decisions and seamless benefits to people at large.”

The L-G has cited two reasons for this decision. One, since the proposal seeks to change the method of distribution, it requires the approval of the central government as per the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013. Second, a writ petition has been filed by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh in the Delhi High Court challenging the Delhi government’s scheme. The Union of India is also a party. The petition will be heard on August 20.

Earlier objections by Centre?

The main objection of the Centre is that the scheme disrupts the pan-India model of NFSA by introducing home delivery. Ahead of the scheme’s earlier launch in March, it was halted by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. The objection raised by the Ministry was that Delhi cannot use highly subsidized food grains allocated to it under the National Food Security Act, 2013 to run a local scheme, that too with the prefix “Mukhya Mantri”. The name has been since removed. The Ministry said that this may give rise to the impression that the Delhi government was the principal architect of the food security policy. The center had also objected to the collection of conversion of charges in the proposed scheme, which is also against NFSA norms.

"Arvind Kejriwal tried to mislead the country and I want to say it clearly about the drama he did, I will expose it. He painted a picture that Prime Minister Modi is preventing door-to-door ration delivery. This is false. One nation, one ration card is a Central initiative. Delhi Government refused to implement it. Thousands of migrant labourers are devoid of the benefit of the scheme," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said on June 6.

What is the National Food Security Act (NFSA?

The NFSA, 2013 guarantees a legal right on food and nutritional security to citizens of India. As many as 1.78 million ration card holding families in Delhi, comprising 7.2 million beneficiaries, are divided into three categories — 1.5 million priority households (PR), 1.73 lakh priority state households (PRS), and 68,468 Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families. The PR and PRS beneficiaries are entitled to 5 kg of foodgrains per month while AAY households receive 25 kg wheat, 10 kg rice at the same prices and 1 kg sugar. The foodgrains are distributed through a network of 2005 ration shops in Delhi. The Centre is in charge of procurement, storage, transportation and allocation of food grains to the state governments. The states are entrusted with the identification of beneficiaries and delivery of the food grains.

What does the Delhi government say?

The Delhi government says it does not need the Centre's permission, yet it has sent the proposal to the Centre. "Doorstep delivery would have been a revolutionary initiative, Ration shops are potential super spreaders and the scheme can stop that from happening. There should be no politics in something that is aimed at welfare," said Kejriwal.

