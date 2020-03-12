Delhi violence | Those involved in rioting will not be spared, irrespective of religion: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah, while replying to the debate on violence in parts of Delhi in Rajya Sabha, on March 12 said those involved in the riots will not be spared, irrespective of their religion.

"The culprits, they may be of any religion, caste or party, they will not be spared. They will be brought before the law," Shah said.

The home minister also clarified that Aadhaar is not being used to identify those involved in the rioting.

"Only driving licence and voter ID card is being used for face identification (of the culprits involved in the violence). Aadhaar data is not being used for it, as wrongly reported by some sections of media," Shah said, adding that no Supreme Court guideline on privacy was violated and 1,922 faces have been identified using facial identification software.

Speaking on the topic of National Population Register (NPR), which has been a contentious topic, with many state governments having stopped the process, Shah said no documents would be required during the process.

"I am again repeating that no documents will be needed for National Population Register (NPR). All the information asked is optional. Nobody has to fear from the process of NPR. There will be no 'D' (doubtful) category," Shah said.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had, over the past few days, witnessed disruptions over the issue, with Congress MPs demanding a discussion over the violence.

On March 11, while responding to the debate on the issue in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah had lauded the Delhi police for preventing the spread of the riots to other areas of the national capital.

"Questions have been asked about what the Delhi Police was doing. Police were on the ground then, police will also probe and submit a report in coming days. I would like to praise the Delhi Police for not allowing the riots to spread to other areas," Shah had said while responding to the debate on the riots in the Lok Sabha.