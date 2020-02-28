App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi violence: Suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain goes missing, says report

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said that no rioter should be spared, and that if anyone from AAP is found guilty, "double punishment" should be given

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A day after he was suspended from primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the party's councillor and an accused in the murder of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer, Tahir Hussain has now gone missing, Times Now has reported.

The Delhi Police had, on February 27, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Hussain and had charged him with the kidnapping and murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma. According to the FIR, Sharma went missing on February 25 after he came home from work.

According to the Times Now report, Ankit's brother has alleged that Hussain's men dragged Ankit and two other friends away.

Close

Catch all the live updates from Delhi here. 

related news

Delhi Police is now unable to trace Hussain's whereabouts after he switched off his phone last night.

Hussain had denied the charges against him, and had said that he was being framed.

Earlier on February 27, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, had said that no rioter, irrespective of the party, should be spared. "If anyone from AAP is found guilty, double punishment should be given," Kejriwal had said.
The communal violence that started with stone pelting between pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups in the Jaffrabad area on February 23 afternoon, has so far claimed 42 lives and left over 300 injured.
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 02:43 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Politics

