App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 01:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi violence state-sponsored genocide: Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a TMC event, Banerjee also condemned those who raised the controversial "goli maro..." slogan while heading to Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in the city on Sunday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged the communal violence in Delhi was "state-sponsored genocide" and the BJP was trying to replicate the "Gujarat model of riots" across the country.

Addressing a TMC event, Banerjee also condemned those who raised the controversial "goli maro..." slogan while heading to Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in the city on Sunday.

"I am deeply pained by the killing of innocent people in Delhi. I think it was genocide... the violence in Delhi was state-sponsored," she said.

Close

Banerjee claimed it was due to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that "so many people were killed" in the Delhi violence. "Amit Shah should keep this in mind".

related news

She said the BJP should apologise for the Delhi riots.

"The BJP is trying to replicate the Gujarat model of riots across India, including in West Bengal," the chief minister added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Delhi violence #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.