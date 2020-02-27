App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi violence: Sonia Gandhi-led Congress delegation meets President Ram Nath Kovind

The delegation, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad as well as Ahmed Patel and Randeep Surjewala, also submitted a memorandum to the president.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

A delegation of senior Congress leaders, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday to seek normalcy and peace in violence-hit Delhi.

The delegation, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad as well as Ahmed Patel and Randeep Surjewala, also submitted a memorandum to the president.

The total death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law is now 34, according to senior officials.

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 12:25 pm

tags #Delhi #Delhi violence #India #Politics #Ram Nath Govind #Sonia Gandhi

