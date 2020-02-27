App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi violence: Govt should ensure peace is restored, says RSS

Talking to reporters here, Joshi also said nobody has the right to take law into their hands.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, at Bhagirathi area of northeast Delhi on Feb 26, 2020 (PTI)
Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, at Bhagirathi area of northeast Delhi on Feb 26, 2020 (PTI)

The government should ensure that peace is restored in Delhi, RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi said here on Thursday.

Talking to reporters here, Joshi also said nobody has the right to take law into their hands.

"The government should instill peace in areas where there is 'ashanti' (unrest)," the RSS functionary said.

Violence which broke out on Sunday in various parts of northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law has so far claimed 34 lives. Over 200 people have been injured in the violence.

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 03:08 pm

tags #Delhi violence #India #Politics #RSS

