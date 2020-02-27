App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi violence: Congress leaders meet President, demand Amit Shah's resignation over 'abdication of duty'

The delegation, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram, K C Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Anand Sharma and Randeep Surjewala, also submitted a memorandum to the president over the wave of violence in Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress leaders led by interim party President Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Feb 27, 2020, to submit a memorandum (Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)
Congress leaders led by interim party President Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Feb 27, 2020, to submit a memorandum (Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

A Congress delegation, including party chief Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to call for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over his alleged "abdication of duty" during the communal violence in Delhi and remind the Centre of its "raj dharma".

The delegation, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram, K C Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Anand Sharma and Randeep Surjewala, also submitted a memorandum to the president over the wave of violence in Delhi.

Reading out parts of the memorandum before the media outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sonia Gandhi said that instead of taking remedies to diffuse the situation in Delhi, the Centre and the newly-elected Delhi government have remained "mute spectators" to the violence.

Close

The violence has taken the lives of 34 people and businesses have fallen prey to looting, Gandhi said.

related news

The party also asked the president to call for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged "abdication of duty" during the violence.

Manmohan Singh, in his remarks to the media, said the Congress leaders called upon the President to convey to him that what has happened in the last four days in the national capital is a matter of deep concern and national shame.

He alleged that there had been a "total failure" on the part of the central government to control the situation.

The Congress requested the President to remind the central government of its 'raj dharma', Singh said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 01:17 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Congress #Delhi #Delhi violence #India #Politics #Sonia Gandhi

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.