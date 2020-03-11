Delhi violence: Amit Shah lauds city police, says riots spread due to well-planned conspiracy



"Questions have been asked about what the Delhi Police was doing. Police were on the ground then, police will also probe and submit a report in coming days. I would like to praise the Delhi Police for not allowing the riots to spread to other areas," Shah said while responding to the debate on the riots in the Lok Sabha.



Lauding the Delhi police, which has come under criticism for its handling of the riots in parts of the national capital's northeast region, Home Minister Amit Shah on March 11 said the police prevented the riots from spreading to other areas of the city and contained them within 36 hours.

Shah also said more than 300 people had come from Uttar Pradesh before the riots. "This tells us that it was a well-planned conspiracy," Shah said, adding that the UP border was sealed on the 24th of February.

"The spread of riots on such a big scale in such a short time is not possible without a conspiracy. We have register a case of conspiracy to probe this angle. Three people have been arrested for financing the violence in North East Delhi," Shah said.

The home minister also informed the Parliament that 52 people died and over 526 "Indians" were injured in the violence.

The home minister said that a facial recognition software is being used to identify those who were involved in the riots.

"From 27 February till today, around 700 FIRs have been registered. Around 49 cases of Arms Act have been registered and 153 arms have been recovered. Over 650 meeting of peace committee have taken place since February 25," Shah said.

The Lok Sabha had, over the past few days, witnessed disruptions over the issue, with Congress MPs demanding a discussion over the violence.

At least 52 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the communal riots that broke out in northeast Delhi after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control.

Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had described the riots as a defeat of humanity, and had hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Initiating the discussion, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Chowdhury said while some claimed Hindus won, the others said Muslims won in the violence.

"The fact is that humanity was defeated," he said.