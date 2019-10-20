Delhi to vote on issues of schools, hospitals; good sign for democracy: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 20 said the Delhi elections will take place on issues related to schools, hospitals and electricity which is a good sign for the Indian democracy.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said there is a huge pro-incumbency in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).



— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 20, 2019

"Delhi elections will take place on the issues of schools, hospitals, electricity, water, dengue, pollution, CCTV etc. Good signs for Indian democracy. Huge pro-incumbency in AAP's favor," Kejriwal said in a tweet.