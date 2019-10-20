Delhi to vote on issues of schools, hospitals; good sign for democracy: Arvind Kejriwal

In a tweet, Kejriwal said there is a huge pro-incumbency in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 20 said the Delhi elections will take place on issues related to schools, hospitals and electricity which is a good sign for the Indian democracy.
In a tweet, Kejriwal said there is a huge pro-incumbency in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)."Delhi elections will take place on the issues of schools, hospitals, electricity, water, dengue, pollution, CCTV etc. Good signs for Indian democracy. Huge pro-incumbency in AAP's favor," Kejriwal said in a tweet.
Delhi elections will take place on the issues of schools, hospitals, elect, water, dengue, pollution, CCTV etc. Good signs for Indian democracy. Huge pro-incumbency in AAP’s favor https://t.co/nY3eVoGKNO
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 20, 2019
Assembly elections in Delhi are slated for early next year.
First Published on Oct 20, 2019 01:40 pm