App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 02:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi to vote for full statehood this election: AAP leader Atishi

Atishi is one of the seven candidates fielded by the AAP for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

People this time will vote for Delhi's full statehood as not having the status is directly linked with concrete issues such as unemployment, women's safety and lack of opportunities in higher education, AAP leader Atishi has said.

Atishi is one of the seven candidates fielded by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

The AAP is contesting the elections with the slogan 'Poorna Rajya Banao Jhadu ka Button Dabao', telling people that Delhi will get full statehood if they vote for the party.

In an interview to PTI, the Aam Aadmi Party's Lok Sabha candidate for the East Delhi constituency said the party is "talking of concrete issues of lack of safety and security, cleanliness and employment that is linked to Delhi not having full statehood".

related news

"People in Delhi this election are going to vote on these factors," Atishi said.

Noting that there is "no narrative" this election and people would vote based on local issues affecting them, she said, "Like in 2014, there was 'Abki Baar Modi Sarkar', in 2015, there was narrative to make Kejriwal as the chief minister but if you see in this election there is no narrative across the nation either in favour of anyone or against anyone".

She added that a lot of people who voted for the BJP in 2014 were "not natural BJP voters" but the ones hoping for change in favour of development.

"When they voted for the BJP (in 2014), they thought it is on the agenda of development. They were also the elections that had mega narratives," she said.

"I think people would say we have seen consequences of voting for Modi, nothing changed in our lives. Our children still don't have education, they don't have jobs, women are still not safe. Now they will vote based on seeing the work that we (AAP) have done after coming to power," the 37-year-old Oxford graduate said.

On reforms in government school education in Delhi, Atishi said when the AAP came to power, there were multiple gaps that had to be dealt with.

"One was that of the basic infrastructure, whatever infrastructure was there was poorly maintained. There were some schools in east Delhi having over 150 students in one class and with such infrastructure deficiency there is no way you can provide high quality education," she said.

"I think all this shortage of infrastructure gave this message to the children that you are second class citizens and you don't matter in this world and you are not going to make it anywhere," Atishi said.

The second major challenge was "lack of accountability" which, she claimed, is a "hallmark of a government system".

"I think changing that mindset was the biggest challenge. Everyone in this system used to believe that this system couldn't work," she said.

"Teachers are same, schools are same, children are same but the fact that you have a government in power that is willing to improve, an intent to improve and that changed things," she said.

But she noted that Delhi's higher education is still facing a crisis.

"You have 2.5 lakh students passing out of class 12 every year in Delhi and that number is increasing. There are only one lakh seats in higher educational institutes for which children from across the country are seeking admission. So there is definitely a crisis," she said.

"Most of the children passing out of Delhi government schools do their undergraduation through correspondence and there are 28 colleges that are funded by the city government so at least 85 per cent seats should be reserved for children in Delhi as it is being run by their tax payers' money," she said.

She lamented that the Centre opposes such a reservation in the universities in Delhi for local students but at the same time prohibits opening of new universities according to the Delhi University Act.

"So where will the children of Delhi go," she asked.

"Once Delhi gets full statehood, this is a very big issue that would be solved. We would be able to give 85 per cent reservation to Delhiites in these colleges," she said.

She exuded confidence that the status, once granted to Delhi, will help expand higher education under the AAP dispensation.

Atishi said women's safety in the national capital is also one of the biggest agenda for this election.

"We have shown that we can make government systems work. With full statehood, a transformation can also happen in the police system where there is a lack of accountability and complete statehood would bring that accountability," she said.
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 01:50 pm

tags #AAP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

BJP Files Complaint with Tripura CEO Against Rahul Gandhi

RJD Announces Names of Candidates for Two LS Seats for 2nd Phase; Cong ...

'They Are Time-Bomb, Defuse Them Soon': Syria Kurds Urge World to Take ...

CBSE to Introduce Artificial Intelligence, Yoga as New Subjects

Game of Thrones Season 5 Recap: Arya Stark Joins the Faceless Men, Jon ...

Norway Airlifts Passengers off Cruise Ship Caught in Storm

'Brahmin Can't be Chowkidar': Subramanian Swamy's Explanation for Not ...

Bengaluru Artist Creates Special Tribute to Wing Commander Abhinandan ...

Rashid Khan Named UNICEF Afghanistan's National Ambassador

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

How reliable are mutual fund ratings

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

Lok Sabha polls: Congress urging Rahul Gandhi to contest from two seat ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

US-backed forces declare victory over Islamic State in Syria after fre ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Meghna Gulzar's Best Director win for Raazi prov ...

Sebi seeks greater powers to inspect books of listed companies to thwa ...

IPL 2019: Here are the plans on offer from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Air ...

Drought in Rajasthan: Migrants live on fringes as exodus to southern, ...

As Sahitya Akademi embraces e-books, sales on Amazon, is it ready to a ...

Miami Open: Naomi Osaka’s stint as World No 1 has stopped being fun, ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH at Kolkata: Andre Russell remo ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif serve some b ...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal catch the Kalank fever!

Nayanthara's Kolaiyuthir Kaalam trailer will give you all the scary fe ...

Rahul Ram’s hilarious take on elections 2019: Time to choose who wil ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: MS Dhoni’s and Dad’s Army beat Virat Kohli’ ...

Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi receives backlash from the ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.