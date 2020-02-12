App
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 07:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi: Shots fired at AAP MLA's convoy, one killed

In a tweet, AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed party volunteer Ashok Mann was killed in the attack

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A person was killed after unidentified persons opened fire at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Naresh Yadav's convoy in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh village on late February 11 night, police said.

Yadav, the newly-elected MLA, along with his supporters was returning home after paying obeisance at a temple in his constituency, the police said.

Seven rounds were fired at the Mehrauli MLA's convoy, news agency PTI has reported.

Close

A person injured in the incident was admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

In a tweet, AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed party volunteer Ashok Mann was killed in the attack.

"Convoy of MLA Naresh Yadav attacked in Mehrauli, Ashok Mann killed. Naresh Yadav was returning home after visiting a temple," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Shots fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYada and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured," AAP said in a tweet.

Ankit Lal, AAP's social media in-charge tweeted: "Multiple shots were fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav & @AamAadmiParty volunteers accompanying him to his home in Mehrauli after visiting a temple as part of victory procession. Miscreants in another car opened fire near Fortis. 1 dead and 1 injured. Police is at the spot.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 07:23 am

tags #AAP #Assembly Elections 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

