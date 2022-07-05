Delhi Police starts registration for Kanwar Yatra participants

In a first, the Delhi Police on July 5 opened a passenger registration system to make the upcoming Kanwar Yatra more safe and easy.

Taking solid steps towards making Kanwar Yatra more safe and easy, Delhi Police has made passenger registration system for the first time.

"Receiving the details of passengers will make it easier for the authorities to provide quick help in any situation," it said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Delhi Police has initiated the registration process for this year’s ’Kanwar Yatra’ which is starting from July 14. The data bank of devotees will enable better coordination among the authorities to provide assistance and facilitation for the pilgrimage, a statement said.

The yatra participants can register themselves at kavad.delhipolice.gov.in through their mobile phones. The Delhi Police wishes a happy and safe yatra for all the devotees, it said.

Delhi Police (spokesperson) Suman Nalwa said, "A data bank of devotees will help in providing facilities and identifying devotees in case of any mishappening. Registration is though not mandatory. We are aware of all sensitive incidents across India and are alert. We will ensure smooth arrangements and security during this holy ’sawan’ month and Kanwar Yatra.”

Earlier, the Delhi government had said that it would set up 175 camps for 'kanwariyas’ (devotees of Lord Shiva) to ensure that they are not inconvenienced during the upcoming yatra.

The yatra is scheduled to be held from July 14 to July 26 this year after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic. According to officials, a meeting of various departments of the Delhi government was held here last week in this regard.

It was decided that steps be taken to ensure the safety and comfort of the kanwariyas. According to officials, a meeting of various departments of the Delhi government was held here last week in this regard.