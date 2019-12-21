App
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2019 08:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Police seeks 14 days' judicial custody of Chandra Shekhar Aazad

Police opposed his bail plea on the ground that he may threaten witnesses and his judicial remand is necessary for the sake of law and order.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi Police on Decemeber 21 sought 14 days' judicial custody of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, who was produced before a city court after being arrested in connection with the violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj area.

Aazad, who was arrested earlier in the day, sought bail from the court on the ground that there is no evidence that he instigated the Jama Masjid crowd to go to Delhi Gate where the protesters had turned violent.

Police opposed his bail plea on the ground that he may threaten witnesses and his judicial remand is necessary for the sake of law and order.

Earlier, a lawyer had requested the court to direct the investigating officer to give details of Aazad's whereabouts.

related news

The court sent 15 people arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj to two days' judicial custody.

First Published on Dec 21, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #Bhim Army #CAA protests #India #Politics

