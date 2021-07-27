Delhi Police initiates probe into Rahul Gandhi's tractor rally to Parliament, calls it major security breach

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor to Parliament along with other party MPs on July 26 and demanded that the three contentious farm laws be repealed. (Image: Twitter/@RahulGandhi)

The Delhi Police termed, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tractor march to Parliament, a "major security breach" and launched an internal inquiry in the matter.

The former Congress president on July 26 drove a tractor to the Parliament House along with other party MPs and demanded that the three contentious farm laws be repealed.

The Police may also register a first information report (FIR) in connection with the “tractor march to Parliament”, reported Hindustan Times citing senior police officers aware of the matter.

The inquiry will also look into the failure of the cops to prevent the entry of a tractor in central Delhi without prior permission by the authorities, said the report.

Since September 2020, tractors have not been allowed to enter central Delhi, especially Lutyens’ zone, after a tractor was set on fire at the India Gate by some Punjab Youth Congress workers to mark their protest against the three farm laws, said the report citing a police officer.

Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor to Parliament on the day along with party MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Deepinder Singh Hooda, Gurjit Singh Aujla, Jasbir Singh Gill and other leaders like Randeep Surjewala. They also carried banners and raised slogans.

"We have brought the message of farmers to Parliament. Their issue is not being allowed to be discussed in Parliament and farmers all over the country are being suppressed and that is why we are here. These black laws should be withdrawn," he told reporters.

Surjewala and Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas, along with a number of party leaders, were detained by the Delhi Police outside Parliament and taken to Mandir marg police station.

The police said 10 people have been detained. The tractor driven by Rahul Gandhi has also been impounded by the Delhi Police. The detained Congress leaders raised slogans demanding the withdrawal of farm laws.

According to the report quoting senior police officers, the tractor was brought in a container truck in the early hours of July 26 and kept at the office of Congress Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi at Moti Lal Nehru Marg.

Asked about it, Tulsi said he was not aware of all the details because he was not in Delhi. “But if it has happened, I am proud of it. While the whole country is aghast over the manner with which the farmers of this country are being treated, this (tractor rally) will draw the attention of the central government. The Congress party is actually doing a great job,” Tulsi was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from PTI)