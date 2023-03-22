Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up 'objectionable posters' against PM Modi; 6 arrested

At least six people have been arrested by the Delhi Police, and more than 100 FIRs have been filed as a result of "objectionable posters" that were displayed throughout the national capital, some of which included disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The owners of two printing presses are also among those arrested.

As per reports, some parts of Delhi also had posters with the caption "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao". Although, posters did not mention details of the printing press.

Special CP Deependra Pathak in a statement to ANI said the Delhi police have taken immediate action and filed a complaint under the Printing Press Act and the Defacement of Property Act.

Moneycontrol News