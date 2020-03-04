App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi Police commissioner S N Shrivastava in Parliament to meet Amit Shah

Shrivastava was given the additional charge of Delhi Police commissioner after the retirement of Amulya Patnaik.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Delhi Police commissioner S N Shrivastava went to Parliament on Wednesday to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, in the wake of riots in northeast Delhi that claimed 42 lives.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 12:15 pm

