Delhi Police books Assaduddin Owaisi, Yati Narsinghanand for hate speech

The Delhi Police on June 9 booked Assaduddin Owaisi and Yati Narsinghanand on hate speech charges, the Indian Express reported.

The Delhi Police FIR also includes names of Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, and Gulzar Ansari for spreading violence on social media.

Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police, said: “We have registered two FIRs against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal, and Asaduddin Owaisi in connection with their alleged derogatory comments on social media which have offended the people of other religions. Legal action has also been initiated.”

KPS Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Cell, said: “The FIR is against multiple individuals from different religions. We are investigating the role of various social media entities in promoting false and wrong information with an intention to create unrest.”

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has reportedly been booked by the Delhi Police under sections 153A, 295, and 505 of the IPC for making inflammatory remarks on June 8.

The FIR comes amid an ongoing row over the suspension of Sharma from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for her controversial religious remarks on a TV show. Her remarks had drawn sharp reactions from Gulf countries.

The former BJP national spokesperson later withdrew her comments and said that they were a reaction to “continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev (Lord Shiva)” as she could not tolerate it.

