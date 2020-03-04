App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 09:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vandalised by four men

According to a complaint lodged by Chowdhury's private secretary Pradipto Rajpandit, the four men entered the Congress leader's office around 5.30 pm enquiring about him.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Four unidentified men allegedly vandalised the Delhi office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and abused his staff in the evening on March 3, police said.

When the staff present there asked for their contact details, the men insisted on speaking with him over phone, police said.

After their request was declined, the four men allegedly abused the staff and vandalised the office, they added.

Close
Police said an investigation into the matter was underway.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 08:04 am

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.