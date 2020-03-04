Delhi office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vandalised by four men

According to a complaint lodged by Chowdhury's private secretary Pradipto Rajpandit, the four men entered the Congress leader's office around 5.30 pm enquiring about him.
Four unidentified men allegedly vandalised the Delhi office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and abused his staff in the evening on March 3, police said.
When the staff present there asked for their contact details, the men insisted on speaking with him over phone, police said.
After their request was declined, the four men allegedly abused the staff and vandalised the office, they added.
Police said an investigation into the matter was underway.
First Published on Mar 4, 2020 08:04 am