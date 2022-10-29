English
    Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot reviews preparations at ghats for Chhath

    PTI
    October 29, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
    Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (Image: PTI)

    Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday visited several ghats in the city ahead of the Chhath festival to ensure preparations were in place for the devotees.

    Accompanied by revenue officials, the minister took stock of readiness for Chhath, starting Sunday, at Bhalswa Jheel and Keshavpuram ghats.

    "Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is monitoring the preparations for Chhath at the ghats to ensure devotees face no in inconvenience," Gahlot said.

    The minister had visited a Chhath ghat at Yamuna near ITO on Friday.

    Chhath starts with women holding fast and offering "Arghya" to the setting and rising sun god in knee deep water.

    The festival will start with huge congregations of devotees at around 1,100 ghats prepared at designated places along the Yamuna as well as other water bodies and artificial ponds across the city.

    The revenue department is the nodal agency for Chhath puja arrangements and all other government and civic agencies are working in close coordination to make the festival a success, officials had said earlier.

    The department is making arrangements for tents, chairs, tables, lighting, sound system, CCTV, LED screens, power backup etc at all the 1,100 puja sites.

    The department will also ensure other facilities such as primary health services, deployment of ambulances and mobile toilet vans, the officials said.

     
    PTI
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 11:34 am
