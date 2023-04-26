 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi mayoral poll today to see direct fight between AAP, BJP

PTI
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

The polling will be held at the Civic Centre - the headquarters of the MCD. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the ruling party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The mayoral election in Delhi on Wednesday will be a direct contest between incumbent Shelly Oberoi from AAP and BJP leader Shikha Rai.

Oberoi was elected Delhi mayor on February 22 in the fourth attempt since the earlier elections were stalled amid a ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members. She had defeated BJP's Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes by polling 150 votes. Gupta got 116 of the total 266 votes polled.

The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotational basis with the first year reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category and the remaining two again for the open category.