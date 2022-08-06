English
    Delhi LG suspends 11 officials for lapses in implementation of excise policy: Sources

    Three ad-hoc DANICS officers and six officials of the Delhi government’s excise department have also been suspended, the sources at the LG office said.

    PTI
    August 06, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

    Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has suspended 11 officials, including then Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, over "serious lapses” in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22, sources said on Saturday.

    The LG has taken the decision in view of the "serious lapses on the part of the officers concerned” in the implementation of the excise policy, including "irregularities in finalising the tender and extending post-tender benefits” to select vendors, they said.

    The action was taken by Saxena on the basis of an inquiry report filed by the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV).

    A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry has already been recommended by the LG into the alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.

    Under the policy, implemented in November 17, 2021, private firms were issued retail licences for 849 liquor vends across the city divided into 32 zones.

    The policy has now been withdrawn by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 03:22 pm
