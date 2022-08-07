English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Delhi LG Saxena flags off 'tiranga' bicycle rally

    The civic body is also displaying motivational messages on LED and other digital screens, hoardings, banners and posters under the campaign.

    PTI
    August 07, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST
    Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena

    Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena

    Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday flagged off a 'tiranga' bicycle rally from Tilak Marg to create awareness about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme to mark India's 75 years of Independence.

    The rally was organised by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in which 200 cyclists rode to Khan Market via India Gate, Shahjahan Road, Prithvi Raj Road and Rajesh Pilot Marg.

    "Flagged off the Tiranga Cycle Rally organized by NDMC to create awareness about #HarGharTiranga campaign to celebrate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. The enthusiasm & celebratory fervor of the cyclists /participants is indeed infectious," the LG said in a tweet.

    NDMC is organising various activities such as quiz, painting competition and cultural activities to promote the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

    The civic body is also displaying motivational messages on LED and other digital screens, hoardings, banners and posters under the campaign.

    Close

    The vision of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is to unify the nation and remember the country's freedom struggle by instilling patriotism in the hearts of citizens, a statement from NDMC said.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav #Har Ghar Tiranga campaign #Vinai Kumar Saxena
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 02:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.