you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi LG Anil Baijal meets PM Narendra Modi

The two are likely to have discussed the violence in the city, sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi LG Anil Baijal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for almost an hour and they are likely to have discussed the violence in the national capital.

"I met PM Modi," said Baijal after the meeting but did not reveal what was discussed.

The two are likely to have discussed the violence in the city, sources said.

At least 42 people have lost their lives and over 200 were injured when clashes broke out between two communities lasting three days in northeast Delhi.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 12:32 pm

tags #Anil Baijal #Delhi #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

