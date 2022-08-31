English
    Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for false graft charges against him: Official

    Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is the vice chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi

    PTI
    August 31, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will take legal action against AAP leaders, including MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Durgesh Pathak for "false" corruption charges against him, officials said on Wednesday.

    Saxena has refuted the AAP leaders' charge of Rs 1400-crore corruption when he was Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman as a "figment of their imagination", they said.

    Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is the vice chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, officials said.
